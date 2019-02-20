$12 million worth of meth seized in a shipment of frozen strawberries in TX

PHARR, TX (WBTV) - The U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced a major methamphetamine bust in a commercial shipment of frozen strawberries arriving from Mexico.
Border Patrol agents say they encountered a 42-year-old male Mexican citizen with the frozen strawberries shipment at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility in Texas over the weekend.
When Customs and Border Protection further inspected the strawberry shipment, officers discovered 350 packages of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the trailer. In total, 906 pounds of methamphetamine was seized from the shipment.
“This was an outstanding interception our officers accomplished this weekend,” said Port Director David Gonzalez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “Our officers’ astute sense of awareness and tenacity is unparalleled and truly commendable.”
A statement released by CBP on Twitter said they “hit the drug-smuggling organizations hard this weekend with a substantial interception of hard narcotics, seizing $12,700,000 worth of methamphetamine.”
CBP OFO arrested the man involved in the seizure and subsequently released him to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents for further investigation.
