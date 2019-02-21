Madison County bridge reopening eases flooding concerns

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - People across Madison County are seeing rising and standing water. This week’s big weather system is causing big concerns for several county commissioners.
Construction to repair the Buddy Williamson Bridge in New Market took one month and cost more than $180,000 to add supports to hold up the bridge and repair portions that were deteriorating.
The road reopened Monday. There are also drainage systems added to limit the potential for flooding from Hester Creek.
But a lot of other bridges, streets and creeks aren’t the same. Members of the Madison County Commission say Indian Creek and the Flint River have already seen overflowing and streets and roads are impassable.
"About all we can do at this point is blockade them, be sure to put cones or some kind of barricade across where people don't drive in them," said commissioner Roger Jones.
Commissioner Jones says sometimes it’s hard to know for sure how deep standing water is, so don’t try to drive through flooded streets. Instead, take the detours and go around.
