Identity theft suspects sought in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville police are trying to identify two men who used someone else’s identity to go on a home improvement shopping spree.
Police say the offenders apparently stole the victim’s identity and created a credit card in the victim’s name to try and purchase gift cards from Home Depot. Video surveillance shows the two black males as they attempt to purchase the gifts cards.
If you know this person and where they can be located, please call Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.
