Athletes signing featuring Auburn and Alabama greats at Parkway Place Mall

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - GT Sports Marketing will hold football a signing at Parkway Place on Saturday, February 23 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. The signing features former Auburn University and University of Alabama greats.
Community members can text BOJACKSON to 444222 to be entered to win an autographed baseball by the ’89 All-Star and ’85 Heisman winner, Bo Jackson!
- Vincent ‘Bo’ Jackson - ’89 All-Star MVP, ’85 Heisman Winner
- Jarrett Stidham - Auburn Star Quarterback, Top 8 QB in 2019 NFL Draft
- Derrick Henry - 2015 Heisman Winner, 2015 National Champion
- Mark Ingram - 2009 Heisman Winner, 2009 National Champion, 2009 BCS Most Valuable Player
- Calvin Ridley - 2015 National Champion, 2017 National Champion
- Mack Wilson - 2017 National Champion, Projected 1st Round Pick
Fans can bring their own memorabilia to be signed or purchase provided pictures, jerseys, and footballs for signature on site.
The signings will take place on the lower level in the Dillard’s court. Pickup for tickets and merchandise will begin at 10 a.m.
Click the link here for ticket information.
