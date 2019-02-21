2 arrested for promoting prison contraband

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Marshall County Sheriff’s Office tells us two people were charged with promoting prison contraband after a woman tried to smuggle in drugs to a male inmate.
Investigators tell us James Cody Wright, an inmate at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office requested a new pair of shoes be brought to him by an outside source.
Casi Magen Saint delivered the shoes to the sheriff’s office on February 18 for James Cody Wright. As staff members began to search the shoes, Saint panicked and fled the building.
An undetermined amount of suboxone strips was discovered under the sole of the shoes.
Wright and Saint were both charged with promoting prison contraband. Their bonds have been set at $5,000 each.
