Angry in Alabama? State ranks high in new “7 Deadly Sins” list

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Are you feeling a little bit wrathful this morning? Are you too slothful to do anything about it besides complain online?
A new study from WalletHub.com took at look at the 7 Deadly Sins - pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, wrath and sloth. They then looked at data they believe corresponds to those sins, to see which states rank the highest. For example, states with high numbers of violent crimes per-capita and angry online comments ranked highly in the “anger” category and states with low exercise rates ranked highly in the “sloth” category.
The results don’t speak well for Alabama or Tennessee. Nevada was ranked as the most sinful state overall. Tennessee came in 5th and Alabama was 15th.
Tennessee was ranked as the angriest state, and that was also apparently Alabama’s sin of choice as well (it was ranked 6th). Alabama was also in the top ten for sloth, coming in 9th.
To see more of where other states ranked, and how the authors came up with the list, check out the full story from Wallethub here.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.