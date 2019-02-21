Angry in Alabama? State ranks high in new “7 Deadly Sins” list

A new study from WalletHub.com took at look at the 7 Deadly Sins - pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, wrath and sloth. They then looked at data they believe corresponds to those sins, to see which states rank the highest. For example, states with high numbers of violent crimes per-capita and angry online comments ranked highly in the “anger” category and states with low exercise rates ranked highly in the “sloth” category.