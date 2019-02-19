Woman stabbed in head over place in drive-thru line

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A woman is recovering after being stabbed in the head while in the drive-thru line at a McDonald’s.
The stabbing happened Monday at the McDonald’s on 905 Union Avenue.
The victim told police she became involved in a fight with 29-year-old Asalene Branch over their place in the drive-thru line.
Branch stabbed the victim in the head with a blade during the fight.
The victim’s injuries were non-critical.
Branch is charged with aggravated assault.
