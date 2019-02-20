Utility pole down on Whitesburg Drive

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A utility pole was knocked down onto Whitesburg Drive between Marsheutz and Bob Wallace Ave in Huntsville Wednesday morning. Police expect Whitesburg Drive near Bob Wallace is closed because of the wreck.
Police on scene told WAFF 48 News that a driver in a white van swerved and hit a Jeep and then the utility pole followed by a parked car. We are also told police believe a medical episode caused the wreck.
The driver of the van was taken to the hospital.
