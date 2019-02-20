Storm damage and flooding closes many Lauderdale County roads

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Monday’s inclement weather closed a number of Lauderdale County roads.
- Commerce Street flooded
- Tree on County Road 2
- Flood warning until 3:30
- Lauderdale County Road 492
- County Road 534
- County Road 462
- 138 heron cove road in Killeen
- County Road 522
- County Road 31 at the slab
- Turner Lindsey Road in Rogersville
- County 458 at the slab
- County Road 156
- County Road 130 at the slab
- County Road 520 at the slab
- County Road 298
- County Road 502 at the Slab
- Traffic light out on Cox Creek Parkway
