Storm damage and flooding closes many Lauderdale County roads
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | February 20, 2019 at 10:13 AM CST - Updated February 20 at 10:14 AM

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Monday’s inclement weather closed a number of Lauderdale County roads.

  • Commerce Street flooded 
  • Tree on County Road 2 
  • Flood warning until 3:30 
  • Lauderdale County Road 492 
  • County Road 534 
  • County Road 462 
  • 138 heron cove road in Killeen 
  • County Road 522 
  • County Road 31 at the slab 
  • Turner Lindsey Road in Rogersville 
  •  County 458 at the slab 
  • County Road 156 
  • County Road 130 at the slab 
  • County Road 520 at the slab 
  • County Road 298 
  • County Road 502 at the Slab
  • Traffic light out on Cox Creek Parkway

