A New Leash on Life’s Huntsville tent event set for this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A New Leash on Life is hosting their quarterly adoption event this weekend in Huntsville.
You can stop by PetSmart in Jones Valley on Saturday from 11AM to 5PM and on Sunday from 12PM to 4PM to adopt a new best friend.
You can check out some of the adoptable pets by clicking here.
All animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.
A New Leash on Life Volunteer Emily Linsicumb says, “This is a great opportunity for people who have been searching for a pet that they just love to be selective and really find one that fits their lifestyle.”
Adoption fees are lowered for the event, some are down to $10.
This weekend will mark the 19th Big White Tent Adoption event. A New Leash on Life says they’ve helped 14,000 animals find homes over the years.
If you can’t adopt a pet A New Leash on Life is also looking for volunteers and foster parents for dogs.
If you’re unfamiliar with the organization, it’s a non-profit animal rescue that focuses on saving animals from “kill” shelters. In 2018 they rescued more than 2300 animals.
The community rallied around A New Leash on Life last year when Toffee fell into a hole behind her foster mom’s home.
