Madison County Sheriff's Office is hiring
February 20, 2019

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -Madison County Sheriff’s office is looking to hire ten additional deputy sheriffs beginning in March.

Training will include a thirteen week academy at an APOST Regional Training Academy in Alabama, and an additional field training program that is a minimum of four hundred hours with field training officers.

Salaries range between $39,561.60 - $63,315.20 annually for these full time positions.

Contact hiring manager, Chad Brooks by emailing cbrooks@madisoncountyal.gov for additional information.

