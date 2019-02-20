Madison County Sheriff’s Office is hiring

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -Madison County Sheriff’s office is looking to hire ten additional deputy sheriffs beginning in March.
Training will include a thirteen week academy at an APOST Regional Training Academy in Alabama, and an additional field training program that is a minimum of four hundred hours with field training officers.
Salaries range between $39,561.60 - $63,315.20 annually for these full time positions.
Contact hiring manager, Chad Brooks by emailing cbrooks@madisoncountyal.gov for additional information.
