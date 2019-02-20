First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain & flooding expected

Windy weather out there this morning with wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph across to Tennessee Valley. This is helping a bit to dry things out, but overall it is still very wet out there. Temperatures this morning are much warmer as well and we expect them to reach the low 60s this afternoon. Rain and storms will likely last through the evening before dissipating around midnight tonight. This will give us a brief break before showers return later in the day on Thursday. Rainfall totals are likely to eclipse an inch in most places today, especially in Northwest Alabama and into the Shoals.