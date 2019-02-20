First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain & flooding expected

Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to heavy rain and flooding expected across the Tennessee Valley.
Several area creeks, streams, and legs are much higher this morning after several inches of rain fell across the Valley Tuesday. We have a bit of a break from the heavier rain this morning, but as we go through the morning and into the afternoon the heavy rain and thunderstorms will pick right back up.
Windy weather out there this morning with wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph across to Tennessee Valley. This is helping a bit to dry things out, but overall it is still very wet out there. Temperatures this morning are much warmer as well and we expect them to reach the low 60s this afternoon. Rain and storms will likely last through the evening before dissipating around midnight tonight. This will give us a brief break before showers return later in the day on Thursday. Rainfall totals are likely to eclipse an inch in most places today, especially in Northwest Alabama and into the Shoals.
Scattered showers and storms are likely to pick back up Friday with some locally heavy rainfall and temperatures into the mid-60s. Temperatures are expected to warm even more for Saturday with the low 70s, and we could see some strong storms after sunset Saturday and overnight into early Sunday.
