The charge of Encoded Data Fraud goes hand in hand with Identity Theft. Criminals are using stolen credit/debit card information to “re-encode” gift cards, prepaid cards, etc. to steal from innocent victims. It is becoming a growing trend for these criminals to travel the interstates and take advantage of small businesses nearby. More charges are possible as Police uncover new evidence. Each subject remains in the Morgan County Jail with a $45,500 bond.

Priceville Police Department