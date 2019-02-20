Blind painter teaches Lacey’s Spring students about overcoming obstacles

LACEY’S SPRING, AL (WAFF) - A special guest visited Lacey’s Spring School Tuesday: the blind artist, Ricky Trione.
He gave the students two lessons in one, a lesson on how to paint and a lesson on on how to triumph despite difficulties.
“All my life I’ve just loved to draw, pelicans, seagulls, pretty much anything from around the bay, sailboats and shrimp boats,” Trione said.
He has a special technique to know which color he is using. He always arranges the colors in the same way on his palette. Red is at 12 o’clock, yellow is at 3 o’clock, blue is a 6 o’clock and white is in the middle. He then mixes those colors to get any other colors he might need.
Trione said he heavily relies on his other senses to create his artwork.
“I started drawing with fabric paints so I could feel them, then I started drawing with crayons because I could feel the lines,” Trione said.
During his visit to the school, Trione showed off some of his artwork to the students. He also did a demonstration of how he paints by creating a rainbow butterfly painting for the students.
