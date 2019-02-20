Alabama could see 12 cent gas tax increase, cities group says

“Over the past 10 days, Alabama Counties have spent a great deal of time meeting with the sponsor of the legislation, Gov. Kay Ivey, the Director of ALDOT and the League. The Association’s officers and board members have been kept informed of these discussions, and we continue to be confident that all parties will be on the same page before the start of the Regular Legislative Session on March 5. At this time, there is nothing to announce, other than the assurance that the Association is working extremely hard to represent counties as effectively as possible to ensure this infrastructure effort can be a success.”

Sonny Brasfield