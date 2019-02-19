Town Madison will have fiber internet

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - Town Madison is going to have some lightning-fast internet when the development is finished.
Breland Companies announced a partnership with WOW! on Tuesday. WOW! will provide fiber internet at Town Madison, meaning gig internet will be available for residents, businesses and shoppers.
Madison County County Commission Chairman Dale Strong says he hopes this partnership can be expanded to bring fast internet speeds to other parts of Madison County.
“We can take this same model throughout Madison, not just town Madison, but Madison, throughout Huntsville, throughout Madison County. It’s an exciting time. This is huge in economic development. We’re trying to recruit young professionals here. They want more, they want it faster, they want it quicker, and so this is just another step of that,” said Strong.
Town Madison is a development that’s under construction in Madison that will have shopping, apartments, a Margaritaville hotel and the Rocket City Trash Pandas stadium.
