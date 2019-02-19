Rain moves in today, flash flooding potential through the week

We have the First Alert out for Today, Wednesday, and Thursday for heavy rainfall. A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire Tennessee Valley until the end of the week as we expect several inches of rain over the next 72 to 120 hours. Rain is pushing in from the south and will become widespread later today with breezy east-northeast winds of 15 to 30 mph. Temperatures will stay cooler as we move into the afternoon with the mid to upper 40s in some spots.