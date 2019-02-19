New attorney general’s son-in-law gets White House gig, reports say

(Gray News) – The son-in-law of President Donald Trump’s new attorney general is leaving his job at the powerful U.S. attorney’s office in Alexandria, VA, to join the White House counsel’s office, CNN reported, citing two officials.
Word of Tyler McGaughey’s new position came just ahead of his father-in-law William Barr being sworn in as attorney general Friday.
Vanity Fair reports that while the division McGaughey will work for is separate from the legal team that defends Trump in the Russia investigation, its work does “intersect with the investigation.”
Former Director of the Office of Government Ethics Walter Shaub called it “concerning.”
"That's troubling because it raises further questions about Barr's independence," Shaub told CNN.
McGaughey is married to Barr’s oldest daughter Mary Daly, who has been in the deputy attorney general’s office but is also leaving for a new job. She’ll be working at the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network in the Treasury Department, a Justice official told CNN.
The moves out of the Justice Department by Daly and McGaughey were not required under federal nepotism laws, even though both would have technically been working under Barr.
