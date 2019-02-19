Son of Marshall County sheriff arrested

SNEAD, AL (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office confirms that the son of Sheriff Phil Sims was arrested on stolen property charges.
Jordan Craig Sims was arrested on Feb. 6 and charged with second-degree receiving stolen property in Marshall County. The investigation was conducted by the Snead Police Department at the request of Sheriff Sims due to the fact the original offence was related to an incident in Snead.
Snead police investigators obtained warrants in Marshall County.
Sims is also being held on a no bond for a probation violation. He is being housed in the Blount County Jail for safety issues due to his relationship with the Marshall County sheriff.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.