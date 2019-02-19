Madison County family worried about heavy rain, floods

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A Madison County family is asking for someone to pull them out of floodwaters that back up their yard every time it rains. The Staten’s say they’ve contacted several state and county officials, yet the issue remains.
They have lived in their home on Old Highway 431 for 52 years. “You can come by and just see it standing all out in the front yard like it’s a river or something," said Pearlene Staten.
Staten told WAFF 48 News when it rains water flows down from the highway into their ditch which fills up and overflows in their yard.
The family reached out to Madison County officials who they say referred them ALDOT. We reached out to them but have not heard back yet.
“50 plus years we’ve been waiting. They come out here and look at it like they’re going to do something about it but they never do anything about it," said Staten.
“It’s a major concern because of the amount of water that we get here and the rainfall. It’s a major concern," said Staten’s son.
When WAFF 48 cameras were on their property, you could still see some water left behind from the weekend’ rainfall.
“I don’t know what we would do. I really don’t know, and if it gets bad we got to get out," said Staten.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.