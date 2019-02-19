Limestone Deputies: Couple tossed furniture at us during high speed chase

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) - Limestone County deputies say a couple went to incredible lengths to try to get away during a high-speed chase on Monday night, with a little help from a recliner and a friend in another vehicle.
According to Sheriff Mike Blakely, 25 year old Mark Stacey and 24 year old Camryn Cagle were in a truck at the Budget Inn in Ardmore Monday night. A deputy driving by noticed the truck’s tags had been switched out, and tried to question them about it.
The deputy says the truck sped off, hitting 90 miles per hour at some points. According to the sheriff, the couple threw a recliner out of the truck’s bed to try to slow the deputies down. Then, a second truck entered into the chase, swerving in and out of the deputies cars, trying to run them off the road. The chase ran through Boyd’s Chapel Road to Sweet Springs Road and Pinedale Road, then South on Highway 53 to Wall Triana, through Harvest, Elton Road and eventually back into Athens.
Deputies say the chase ended when Stacey ran a red light at Elm Street and Elkton Road and was hit by another vehicle. Stacey and Cagle then reportedly ran behind a house to try to get away. Deputies caught up with them quickly and took them into custody.
No one was hurt in the wreck, or when the recliner was thrown into the road. After the chase ended, deputies say they found methamphetamine, a scale, a pistol and hypodermic needles in the truck.
Cagle, from Fayetteville, Tennessee, was charged with drug trafficking, attempting to elude, and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit. She’s awaiting bond.
Stacey, from Madison, is charged with drug trafficking, assault on a police officer, attempting to elude, tampering with evidence and criminal littering. He’s also awaiting bond.
Deputies are still trying to figure out where the second car in the pursuit came from. It was a silver Chrysler Concorde that got away near Sweet Springs Road and Highway 251. If you know anything about this vehicle, call Limestone County deputies.
