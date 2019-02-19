Huntsville Area Association of Realtors forecasts healthy outlook for real estate in 2019

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - According to the Huntsville Area Association of Realtors, 2018 was a record-breaking year and 2019 looks to be the same.
“Despite having the lowest inventory we have seen in about 15 years, we had the highest number of sales,” said Cindi Peters-Tanner, president of the Huntsville Area Association of Realtors.
She says more than 7,600 homes were sold in 2018. Peters-Tanner says if you’re ready to buy, be ready to move fast.
“You need to have your realtor actively looking with you if you’re even thinking about buying in this market right now. You need to talk to a lender you need to be ready to go the minute you find that home,” added Peters-Tanner.
Huntsville Area Association of Realtors reports an average selling price is around $240,000. Here’s what sellers need to know.
“You need to be staged, you need to be, repairs done, decorated. We are at a different market. You do not want to hit the market and say well, I can do those things after I can get offer. Now is not the time for that,” said Peters-Tanner.
With all of the job development coming to north Alabama, Peters-tanner says sellers are starting to have conversations with realtors, asking whether this is the time to sell.
“They don’t have a whole lot of inventory, maybe I could downsize. Maybe it’s time for the bigger house. Those are the questions we’re having right now," added Peters-Tanner.
