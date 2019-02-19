Florence man charged in string of burglaries

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department has arrested a man in connection to multiple burglaries.
On Friday, a search warrant was executed at the home of John McGee. Prior to the execution of the search warrant, an arrest warrant for McGee had been secured for his alleged involvement during a rash of burglaries dating back to October 2018.
Police say they found evidence linking McGee to at least seven different burglaries.
McGee was charged with burglary and theft. He was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center and has since been released on a $19,500 bond.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.