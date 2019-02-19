FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Watch in effect as we expect several inches of rain

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -We have the First Alert out for Today, Wednesday, and Thursday for heavy rainfall.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire Tennessee Valley until the end of the week as we expect several inches of rain over the next 72 to 120 hours.
Rain is pushing in from the south and will become widespread later today with breezy east-northeast winds of 15 to 30 mph.
Temperatures will stay cooler as we move into the afternoon with the mid to upper 40s in some spots.
Rain will stay heavy this evening and overnight with more on the way for Wednesday.
There could be a few breaks in the rain for the morning hours on Wednesday, but more heavy rain bands are possible during the afternoon.
Much warmer temperatures will move in and that could bring in some storms Wednesday afternoon, which could bring even locally heavier rainfall. We will have to watch these storms closely as that will really determine our flooding threats.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible Thursday and Friday with some locally heavy rain.
Temperatures will warm to near 70-degrees Saturday afternoon with a few strong thunderstorms possible late Saturday into Sunday morning.
