AAMU helping students displaced by dorm fire

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Alabama A&M University is working to get displaced students situated again following an overnight fire at Foster Complex.
Karla Miller, the director of housing, says the university is working to get students displaced back into their dorms by the end of the day. Miller says those who can’t return will be permanently placed in another residence hall.
Students who have not been reassigned should report to the AAMU Housing Office, Building One, Suite 110 in Normal Hills.
The university has purchased toiletries, which are available in the Knight Center.
The Student Government Association is collecting all donations. Contact SGA president Aayana Ingram at aingra12@bulldogs.aamu.edu if you need assistance, or would like to help.
Miller says the cafeteria in the Knight Center is open.
According to Miller, the fire started in a dorm room at about 11:50 p.m. Monday. The fire activated the sprinklers, which left standing water throughout the complex.
Crews are working to clear the water, so electricity can be returned to Foster by the end of the day.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.