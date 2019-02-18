WAFF 48 News offers an academic credit internship program for registered junior and senior college students, and graduate students year round.
News Department: Students will observe the day-to-day operations of a fast-paced news environment. An internship with the news department will involve observing the news staff in the news gathering process. This internship may include some field experience with news reporters and photographers to observe story development and interview skills during developing stories. Also includes observing the Operation/Production side of the news department by learning the responsibilities and job requirements for Directors, Technical Directors Chyron/ Audio Operators, Studio Technicians and Floor Directors. Students will also observe studio and control room crews during the mornings and evenings newscasts. NOTE: Interns are not permitted to operate equipment during live shows.
Qualified applicants must provide an official letter from an accredited college or university confirming that he/she will receive course credit if selected for our internship program.
All internships require a minimum of 20 hours per week for 8 weeks.
Applicants must also submit an essay in 250 words or less answering the following questions:
1. In which department are you interested in doing an internship? Why?
2. What duties do you expect to perform in your internship? What do you expect to learn?
3. Why should you be selected in the WAFF 48 News Internship Program?
Applicants should provide the following:
- Cover letter stating which term (i.e. Fall, Spring, Summer Semester/Quarter) he/she would like to participate
- Resume
- Course credit confirmation letter
- Essay
Email attachments with the subject heading ‘WAFF Internship Application’ to news manager William McLain at wmclain@waff.com
Term | Deadline Date
Summer | March 20
Fall | June 20
Spring | November 20
Applicants will be notified of status of internship within a week of the deadline date.
