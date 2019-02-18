Shots fired at Albertville Police officer during chase

ALBERTVILLE, AL (WAFF) - According to Albertville Police, a suspect in an early morning police chase fired multiple shots at an officer.
Police say, around 2:00 a.m. this morning, an Albertville Police officer stopped a vehicle that had been reported to dispatch as a possible drunk driver.
Once the vehicle stopped, the driver exited the vehicle and began to walk away from the officer.
The officer asked the subject to stop.
Authorities say, the subject then started running and rounded a corner of the building, before firing two shots at the officer.
The officer was able to dive out of the way of the line of fire and was uninjured.
Police say the suspect fled the scene, but was apprehended around 6:00 a.m. this morning near the scene of the shooting.
The identity of the suspect and the officer have not been released.
