Severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday happening this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -Alabama’s eighth severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday begins on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, and ends at midnight, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, allowing Alabama shoppers to stock up tax free on common supplies costing less than $60 that every home and business needs to prepare for a natural disaster or even a general emergency.
Generators costing $1,000 or less also can be purchased free of the state’s four-percent sales tax during the three-day tax holiday.
Alabama’s local governments wishing to add their tax savings to the holiday may do so by adopting a resolution or ordinance 30 days prior to the sales tax holiday weekend.
