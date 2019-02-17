Man wanted in Samson shooting death dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A man wanted for questioning in connection with a Samson shooting death has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirms.
According to MCSO Captain George Beaudry, James Chadwick Green led authorities on a police chase through Montgomery. Alabama law enforcement officers began searching for him after a Samson woman, Sarah Cooper, died from injuries sustained in a shooting.
Beaudry said MCSO received a call about the suspect vehicle, a red 2017 Toyota truck, on Interstate 85 southbound near Taylor Road and a deputy followed him before receiving back up from other deputies. They tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not pull over.
The chase ended on Interstate 65 southbound at exit 168 (South Blvd.), where there was a heavy police presence. ALDOT cameras showed multiple emergency vehicles on the scene and at least one lane blocked for hours.
Beaudry said Green was taken to a hospital with injuries sustained from a self-inflicted gunshot. He later died from his injuries.
Beaudry said no deputies or authorities were injured during the chase.
