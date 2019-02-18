3 to 7 inches of rainfall expected this week

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -Scattered rain showers will continue this evening and will start to diminish after midnight, overnight lows will fall into the upper 30s.
A mostly dry President’s Day Monday will start your week with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 50s, a stray shower or two will be possible.
The FIRST ALERT is out for flooding potential due to heavy rainfall Tuesday through Friday, anywhere from 3 to 7 inches of rainfall will be possible.
River flooding and flash flooding will be a concern, please continue to monitor rivers, creeks and streams.
A front will stall over the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday with periods of moderate to heavy rain throughout the day, highs will be near 50 degrees.
More moderate to heavy rain will linger for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Rain and storms will stay in the forecast through the weekend as well with warming temperatures.
The rain totals through the weekend may be close to one foot, please continue to check back for the latest updates.
