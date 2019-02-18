Former VP Al Gore set for visit to Alabama

WHITE HALL, AL (WSFA) - Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore is scheduled to make a trip to Alabama on Thursday as part of “The Poor People’s Campaign”.
Gore will be joined by others in the Lowndes County town of White Hall as part of an event called “The Moral Call for Ecological Justice Across Alabama.”
Since failing to capture the White House in a 2000 presidential bid, Gore has become a vocal advocate in the fight against global warming. The Climate Reality Project, which Gore founded and chairs, is among the organizations involved in the event.
Event organizers say it will bring people from around the state to Lowndes County where they’ll “share stories of the impacts of local environmental injustices, as well as discuss the health threats and ecological devastation from untreated wastewater, sewage lagoons, coal ash, tropical parasites, and failed or nonexistent wastewater infrastructure.”
Those looking to attend the free event will find it at the Jackson Steel Community Center at 570 White Hall Road, located next to Jackson Steel Elementary School. The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Feb. 21.
