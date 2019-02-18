Flooding expected in Marshall County and on the Tennessee River

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Officials believe we could hit a 20-year high with expected flooding this week.
Just look at Lake Guntersville and you’ll see the river levels are already high and much of the rain is yet to come.
All flood gates are now open at Guntersville Dam where they’re trying to move the water downriver.
Meanwhile, areas feeding into the river are already swollen.
Local EMA officials estimate there will be upwards of 12 inches of rain this week.
They predict multiple rounds of rain will begin on Tuesday.
Officials believe the levels will go above the Christmas 2015 flood, as well as the spring 2003 flood possibly.
Officials believe the Tennessee River will go into moderate flooding and possibly major flooding levels.
“You know safety is very important during these times. We want people to use extreme caution if they’re out boating because there’s going to be extreme water flows, very fast water flows, and if you’re on the shoreline be aware that water is going to fluctuate because we are going to be changing gate levels spill rates at the dam so water is going to come up and down,” said TVA spokesman Scott Fiedler.
EMA officials urge residents during these times to stay weather aware.
