Dry today before a rainy rest of the week

The rain that the cold front brought is moving east, and the area is returning dry. Quiet and mostly cloudy conditions will continue today. A small window for a peak of sunshine is possible, but clouds will take over today. The cold front brought colder weather, and highs will peak near 50 degrees today.
A rainy week continues tomorrow with widespread rain, mainly during the second half of the day. Wednesday also brings showers with a few thunderstorms possible. Rain chances remain elevated until the beginning of next week when the rain simmers down and eventually stops.
Tuesday and Wednesday have a FIRST ALERT because of the potential for flooding. The fact that today will be dry for the most part may help us out, but flooding potential will be something to watch in the upcoming days because of the amount of rain the area will receive on an already saturated ground. By Wednesday, the Tennessee Valley could receive an additional 3″ rain or more.
