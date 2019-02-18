Dirty hands & dirty dishes in this week’s Kitchen Cops Report

In Limestone County, Whitt’s Barbeque and Weston’s Wings were at the bottom of the list. The two restaurants share a building, so many of the issues written up are shared between them, including problems with the sink, the water sewage system and missing paper towels in the bathrooms. Whitts was also noted for food missing expiration dates and ribs being prepared in an unsanitized sink. The issues were resolved, but Whitt’s earns a 68 and Weston’s was hit with a 76. The owner lashed out at the health department after getting the low score. You can read his argument, and the counter from the health department right now in this link from our media partner, the Athens News Courier.