Athens man killed in Sunday night car crash

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) - Athens police confirm a man died in a two-vehicle collision Sunday night.
The crash happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. on U.S. 31 near Hobbs Street. According to police, Athesn resident Brian Keith Siniard, 47, left the Eagle Center parking lot in a black Mitsubishi 3000. While crossing the highway to turn south onto U.S. 31, Siniard drove into the path of a northbound pickup truck.
The front of the pickup truck struck the driver’s door of Siniard’s car. Both vehicles came to rest in the median.
Siniard was pronounced dead at the scene.
The three occupants in the pickup truck were taken to Athens Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash is under investigation. Any witnesses are encouraged to contact detective Jonathan Caldwell at 256-233-8700.
