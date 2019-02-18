AL sex offender charged with impersonating officer

By WSFA Staff | February 18, 2019 at 3:29 PM CST - Updated February 18 at 3:58 PM

HOUSTON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A south Alabama man has been arrested and charged with impersonating a peace officer, according to the Hartford Police Department.

Jeffery Wayne Fortner, a registered sex offender who lives in Houston County, was taken into custody Sunday by Hartford police officers after he visited a local convenience store where he allegedly presented himself to the clerk as a law enforcement officer from Atlanta.

Investigators said in addition to being charged for officer impersonation, Fortner is facing two counts for illegal possession of a credit or debit card.

Fortner is being held at the Geneva County Jail where he’s awaiting a court appearance.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Sex Offender Registry, Fortner was convicted in 2003 for second-degree rape of a 14-year-old girl. His register was “compliant” as of July 2018.

