AL sex offender charged with impersonating officer

HOUSTON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A south Alabama man has been arrested and charged with impersonating a peace officer, according to the Hartford Police Department.
Jeffery Wayne Fortner, a registered sex offender who lives in Houston County, was taken into custody Sunday by Hartford police officers after he visited a local convenience store where he allegedly presented himself to the clerk as a law enforcement officer from Atlanta.
Investigators said in addition to being charged for officer impersonation, Fortner is facing two counts for illegal possession of a credit or debit card.
Fortner is being held at the Geneva County Jail where he’s awaiting a court appearance.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Sex Offender Registry, Fortner was convicted in 2003 for second-degree rape of a 14-year-old girl. His register was “compliant” as of July 2018.
