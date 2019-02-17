A wet patter for this week

very wet pattern will be in place this week. Some days will feature heavier rainfall than others, but rain chances exit every day of this week, which increases flooding potential for the area. We have a First Alert for Tuesday and Wednesday because of the amount of rain expected to fall on an already saturated ground. The flooding chances could potentially expend into Thursday. 5-9″ of rain is expected by the middle of the week, which could overwhelm the drainage process. Flash flooding and river flooding are the biggest concerns.