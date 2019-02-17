A wet patter for this week

Showers with a few embedded thunderstorms will continue to wet the Tennessee Valley landscape today. Rain ramps up this afternoon and becomes more widespread. Highs will be into the lower 60s for most. A cold front will move through tonight. Temperatures fall to near 40 degrees as a northerly flow brings in cooler air. Highs drop into the low 50s tomorrow. Monday has a small chance for rain, but should stay on the drier side.
very wet pattern will be in place this week. Some days will feature heavier rainfall than others, but rain chances exit every day of this week, which increases flooding potential for the area. We have a First Alert for Tuesday and Wednesday because of the amount of rain expected to fall on an already saturated ground. The flooding chances could potentially expend into Thursday. 5-9″ of rain is expected by the middle of the week, which could overwhelm the drainage process. Flash flooding and river flooding are the biggest concerns.
