Shooting investigation underway in north Huntsville neighborhood

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Investigators with Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 2200 block of Atkins Drive just after 10 o’clock this morning. Police tell us one man was shot, but do not have details of his condition at this time. The scene is very active right now. Investigators have blocked off part of Atkins Drive and are asking neighbors to avoid the area as they continue to investigate. WAFF 48 was first on the scene, our crew tells us they are seeing multiple law enforcement agencies, including a bomb squad.