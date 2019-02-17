Scattered rain continues tonight

The FIRST ALERT is out for flooding potential due to heavy rainfall Tuesday through Friday, anywhere from 3 to 7 inches of rainfall will be possible. River flooding and flash flooding will be a concern, please continue to monitor rivers, creeks and streams. A front will stall over the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday with periods of moderate to heavy rain throughout the day, highs will be near 50 degrees. More moderate to heavy rain will linger for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.