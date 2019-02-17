Restaurant owner fighting low scores from health department

ARDMORE, AL (WAFF) - The owner of two Ardmore restaurants is fighting back after receiving low scores from the Limestone County Health Department.
Weston Whitt, the owner of Whitt’s Barbecue and Weston’s Wings, says the violations don’t have much to do with customer food, according to our partners at the Athens News Courier.
Weston’s received a score of 76 on February 6, while Whitt’s was given a score of 68.
The Limestone County Health Department says both restaurants were docked for “sewage outside on the ground”.
Health inspector Kent Holsclaw says the issues were resolved within 48 hours of the initial inspection.
In response to the sewage marking, Whitt told the News Courier, “It was just a bad idea. We thought we could use it for a grease thing, but we stopped using it a year ago. It filled up with water and he marked it off as sewage.”
Whitt then posted a video on YouTube, explaining the scores from the health department. In the video, he’s seen walking outside the restaurant and stopping in what he says was the source of those docked points.
“I think the health inspectors need to be stricter and start checking the food. Don’t worry about the dumpster. Don’t worry about the little water thing.” Whitt added.
Weston’s Wings made some changes recently. The restaurant has been under new management since December and went through renovation in February.
Whitt, who says he’s been in the food industry since he was a child, wants leaders in Montgomery to make changes when it comes to health inspections and is calling on other restaurant industry workers to join him in speaking out.
