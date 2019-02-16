Auburn officer shot, injured during traffic stop identified

“We are thankful this morning that Officer Sanders is recovering from his injuries received in the line of duty last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family as he recovers. As a community, I know you join me in thanking him in the bravery that he and those that came to his aid displayed in protecting and serving all of us. I know his family is hurting that this happened. So are we all. We will continue to pray that his recovery is as swift as possible,” said Auburn Mayor Ron Anders.