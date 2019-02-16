Repairs to soon begin to Marshall County roadway damaged by Christmas Day 2015 flooding

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A road in Marshall County that washed out during a Christmas Day flood more than three years ago is finally getting repaired.
The county commission approved the nearly $280,000 grant this week to make the repairs on Aldridge Gap Road happen.
The road has been closed for three years now and county officials say the reason it's taken so long is it's a lot easier to resurface a road than it is to build a new one."
Aldridge Gap Road was washed out due to flooding on Christmas Day in 2015. The road was barricaded and vehicles have had to detour since that time.
Rather than repair the mountainside road they'll connect the road with a new 800 foot road so it won't wash out again.
The county has obtained right of way from two property owners to build the new portion of roadway and plan to begin in March.
Local fire officials couldn't be happier. The detour to the bottom of the mountain has gone from four to sixteen minutes and that has meant some life and death situations.
“We’re really hoping because it really makes a difference for us and it makes a difference for the community down here. You know, they depend on us. I know we’re small. We’re not an ambulance service but we’ve got EMT’s, we’ve got people here that can take care of business at least until the ambulance gets there,” said Four-C Volunteer Fire Chief Raymond Bodine.
The road project is expected to be completed in mid-summer.
