One dead after shooting near Huntsville bar; investigation underway

(WAFF) - Huntsville police are investigating an overnight shooting near a Huntsville bar.
Police had the parking lot of a bar on Country Club Avenue blocked off at 2 a.m. on Saturday.
Multiple people evacuated that bar and the bowling alley next door after the shooting took place.
Huntsville police confirm to WAFF that they are now investigating a death in connection to this situation.
There is no word yet on any suspects.
Details on this situation are still coming in. Check back for updates.
