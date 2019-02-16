Mystery surrounds rose found on woman’s car in Target parking lot

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - On Valentine’s Day, a woman found a fake short-stem red rose on her vehicle in a Target parking lot in Western Hills. She felt she was being followed, so she went to an area business for help. A man at that business took to Facebook -- and spoke with FOX19 -- about what he says happened next.
“I came out and took the rose off the vehicle after consoling her. I threw the rose away in a garbage inside the facility,” he said.
He says his father may have also come in contact with the rose.
“I started feeling lightheaded and dizzy. I walked out, and I actually did vomit," he said.
Emergency crews and a hazmat team were called to the area, he says.
The incident sent the man and his father to the hospital along with two working with the Green Township Fire Department. Officials tested for any type of drug product, any kind of chemical warfare item, and any kind of pesticide -- general categories of concern when there is an unknown chemical.
Fire officials were treated and released but the man, who did not want to be identified, says he was quarantined for eight hours.
In the end, the Green Township Fire Chief said it was just a rose. Officials do not believe it had anything to do with the flower, because nothing was ever found.
“It was kind of embarrassing when they come back, and they can’t find anything," said the man. "You do kind of question yourself. But that feeling you felt, I mean, everybody felt it was -- the bottom kind of fell out beneath you.”
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.