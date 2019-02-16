Guntersville council seeks to increase sales tax while group of residents seek to raise it even more

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Leaders in Guntersville are contemplating a one cent sales tax increase that could be voted on next week but not everyone is happy about the plan.
Some people want the tax to be even higher.
“We feel like whoever is going to be angry at nine and a half, they’re going to be angry at nine,” said concerned parent Leamon Yarbrough.
There's a growing number of parents in Guntersville who are pushing for a nine and a half cent sales tax instead of nine as proposed by the city council.
The council's plan has the city taking all the revenue for five years and then split equally with the city school system if they build a new high school.
“Here’s what’s wrong with that. One, the half-cent is not sufficient for all the school’s needs,” said Yarbrough.
Concerned parent Leamon Yarbrough says it only makes sense to go to nine and a half because the city is a tourist destination.
“So most of the burden for paying for these improvements be it the city or the school system is put on visitors from outside,” said Yarbrough.
Yarbrough feels the schools need the money now and not five years from now. He says with interest rates at low levels now, those rates can only go up from here.
“So everytime rates go up from this point to the future you’re taking less away from the structures and facilities and you’re putting it toward interest,” said Yarbrough.
Yarbrough says parents who support nine and a half cents plan to be at Monday night's city council meeting to be heard.
“This is the best solution for our children going forward. Otherwise, we’re going to be in some trouble five to ten years down the road,” said Yarbrough.
The Guntersville city council meets Monday night at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.