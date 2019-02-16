Decatur woman pushing animal tethering ordinance

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - A Decatur woman is pushing local leaders to pass an ordinance that creates guidelines for animal tethering in the city.
“At this point, an animal could live its entire life at the end of a 3-foot chain and that’s completely legal," said Melissa Lance.
Living outside on extremely cold and hot days as well as the chains often tight strain on the animals promotes injury or worse, according to Lance.
Her push to city leaders is monitor the action to protect the pets.
“We are meeting with Decatur City Council, the mayor, chief of police and director at Decatur Animal Services. We are going to try to model our ordinance after Madison and Limestone," said Lance.
Other city’s across north Alabama have already passed similar ordinances of their own. A Huntsville city ordinance goes into effect March 1, to make sure people follow certain guidelines when it comes to how they treat animals that are left outside unattended.
Lance says its time for her city to get on board.
“We need to get something stricter on the books so that we can help our animal friends in the community," she told WAFF 48 News.
The specifics of what the ordinance will details are still far out. Though, Lance and her hundreds of supports, through the online petition are hoping it gets done sooner than later.
The Decatur City Council will need to bring the topic before a public hearing before voting on it.
Lance says while she recognizes this would bring growing pains, she says its necessary in protecting Decatur pets.
“It’s not going to be an overnight thing once it’s passed. Everyone will be given a chance to come into compliance," she explained.
Lance and her supporters plan to attend the next council meeting on Feb. 25.
