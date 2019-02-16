Cullman Co. native believed to be victim in Illinois mass shooting

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - According to multiple sources, one of the victims shot at a manufacturing facility west of Chicago Friday afternoon is originally from Cullman County.
Josh Pinkard, a native of Holly Pond, was reportedly shot during the incident. Pinkard’s condition is not known at this time.
Authorities in the city of Aurora, Illinois, have confirmed the shooter, identified as 45-year-old Gary Martin, killed five people when he opened fire at the facility Friday afternoon.
The shooter also wounded others, including five police officers.
For full coverage of the shooting, click here.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.