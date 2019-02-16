Cloudy today, but a wet pattern next week paired with flooding concerns

Rain is moving southeastward, and drier weather will take place for the rest of the day. The sky will remain mostly cloudy. The cold front left cooler air, and highs will peak in the lower 50s. Showers come back on Sunday, and the first half of the week will feature a lot of rain. By Tuesday and Wednesday, flooding is likely. The saturated soil from days before will assist river flooding and flash flooding potential. We could see 5-9″ of rain by the middle of next week. A First Alert has been declared for Tuesday and Wednesday as confidence is increasing on the possibility for flooding.