Suspect sought in shooting of police officer in Auburn

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - An Auburn police officer was shot multiple times Friday night and a search is underway for a suspect in the shooting, according to Auburn police.
Police are searching for Christopher James Wallace, 38, who they say fled the scene in a Jeep Liberty with Barbour County, Alabama license plate 6AB5267. He was reportedly wearing a camo hoodie. A woman was also reportedly in the vehicle with him.
For most of the night, police have been concentrated on Opelika Road near Dollar General. There is now another scene on Wire Road near Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. Auburn campus safety sent an alert shortly after 9 p.m. saying shots were fired near the vet school and then sent another alert shortly after 9:30 p.m. giving an “all clear.”
Residents of an apartment complex that is across the street from the vet school said police officers banged on their door, searched their apartment and then told them to run. Several bangs and dozens of pops were heard in the area, and smoke could be seen. Police could be heard calling for a transport. It’s unclear if anyone was taken into custody.
Police said law enforcement officers across the state have been alerted and are looking for Wallace.
“We’re not going to rest until he’s in custody,” said Capt. Lorenzo Dorsey with the Alabama Police Division.
According to police, around 5:30 p.m. Friday officers were responding to a business robbery on Dean Road and had a description of a vehicle. The officer stopped the vehicle on Opelika Road near Dollar General, and when he approached the vehicle he was shot multiple times. The vehicle then fled the scene.
The officer was transported to a hospital. Police say he was alert and talking.
“We are certainly encouraged that he’s going to make a recovery. We hope the community’s prayers and thoughts are with him to get him through it,” Dorsey said.
Police haven’t released the name of the officer but said he has been with the department for four to five years.
There was a massive law enforcement presence at the Dollar General. There was police tape around the parking lot, and several markers that seemed to be marking shell casings. The crime scene tape also extended to the neighboring O’Reilly Auto Parts and AutoZone Auto Parts.
