A wet pattern takes over the forecast

Happy Friday! A few light scattered showers have started this morning, but for the first half of the day mostly cloudy skies will take over. Rain starts to pick up later this afternoon. The heaviest rain will come later tonight. A few showers are expected to remain for the early morning hours on Saturday, but the area should be dry by sunrise.
Today starts a wet pattern that will not loosen up until next weekend. Sunday could see a few thunderstorms, but nothing is expected to be severe. The next work week starts with hefty rain chances. Tuesday and Wednesday have been declared as ALERT DAYS due to the amount of rain expected to fall, and the ground will already be very saturated from days before.
Rain and cloud cover will be the story of next week. Temperatures do not suffer too much from the soggy scenario. Highs flip between the 50s and 60s. Lows do not fall below 40 degrees, so no freezing temperatures expected.
